ARMSTRONG, MATTHEW CHARLES It is with great sorrow that the family announce the passing of Matt Armstrong, age 23, on January 14, 2020. Adored son of John and Nancy (Blue) and loving big brother to Jessie and Rachel. Predeceased by grandparents Arley and Marg Armstrong and Jean Blue. Matt will be profoundly missed by his "Pa" (Peter Blue) and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Upon completion of high school, Matt had been enrolled in the Honours Bachelor of Forensic Science program at Trent University. Matt had a large and loyal group of dear friends, none more loved by Matt then Emma, John and Jack. During Matt's lengthy hospital stays, Matt's many friends visits were filled with boisterous laughter, loud music and hope. Matt was bright, athletic and a voracious reader, who adored all things Harry Potter. In typical small town Canadiana, Matt grew up playing hockey with the Stouffville Clippers AE team. Matt was an avid Leafs and Jays fan, forever ready to embrace and suffer the highs and lows of both teams. He had an eclectic interest in and knowledge of everything from player stats, to DC vs Marvel, to government conspiracy theories. Growing up, Matt spent his summers at his "favourite place" the family "camp" on Lake Penage. There, Matt, his sisters and cousins swam, kayaked, explored and played. Afternoons tubing always ended with an after dinner game of Yahtzee, with Matt invariably keeping score. Matt's spirit and determination in the face of adversity and pain inspired so many to be more thoughtful, patient, compassionate and kind. His incredible smile, infectious laugh and innocent charm endeared him to all. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at the NRIO, to the many therapists who guided Matt's recovery, to the staff at MSH and especially to his Aunt Sue and Aunt Jan for their boundless love and devotion to Matt. We are also forever grateful for the support bestowed upon us from the Stouffville community. We take comfort knowing Matt is now at peace playing with his beloved poodle, Tucker. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mark Preece Family House or Markham Stouffville Hospital are appreciated. Visitation at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main Street North (Markham Road), Markham, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service in the chapel at 12:30 p.m. Reception to follow at the Sheraton Parkway North Toronto Hotel from 2-4 p.m. "The ones who love us never really leave us." - J.K. Rowling
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 23, 2020