Obituary

EATON, SR., Matthew Peacefully passed away on May 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband to Margaret for 55 years. Proud father to Brian, Matthew and his wife Romina. Cherished brother to Jean, predeceased by James, Alec and Agnes. Loving uncle to Karen (Gerry), Moira, Teresa (Ross), Michael, Angela, Maureen, Marion and Jane. Great-uncle to Darren, Kieran, Codie, Racheal and Emily. Family will receive friends at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (East of Kennedy Rd.), Scarborough on Sunday, May 5 from 4 - 8 p.m. A complete Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 6th at 10 a.m., at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2234 Ellesmere Rd. (east of Markham Rd.). Donations to the would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 3, 2019
