HOGG, Matthew Lars Stephen April 22, 1981 - March 28, 2019 Matthew passed away peacefully at Humber River Hospital, Toronto. Matthew was a loving son to his father, David Hogg and predeceased mother Janice Hogg. He is survived by his brothers Andrew, Jeff and Eric; sisters-in-law Nadia and Shoko; step-sisters Tess and Rachel; step-mother Liz Cole; uncle John and aunt Sieglinde and cousins; as well as his great-aunt Cora Hallett. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Timothy's Anglican Church, 100 Old Orchard Grove, on Monday, April 8th at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019