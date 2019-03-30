Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Lars Stephen HOGG. View Sign

HOGG, Matthew Lars Stephen April 22, 1981 - March 28, 2019 Matthew passed away peacefully at Humber River Hospital, Toronto. Matthew was a loving son to his father, David Hogg and predeceased mother Janice Hogg. He is survived by his brothers Andrew, Jeff and Eric; sisters-in-law Nadia and Shoko; step-sisters Tess and Rachel; step-mother Liz Cole; uncle John and aunt Sieglinde and cousins; as well as his great-aunt Cora Hallett. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Timothy's Anglican Church, 100 Old Orchard Grove, on Monday, April 8th at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation



Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019

