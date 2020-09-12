1/1
MATTHEW LEON PANZER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MATTHEW's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PANZER, MATTHEW LEON Died tragically on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the age of 40. Beloved son of Kathy and Danny. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Jessica and Heidi. Devoted uncle of Zachary and Zoë. Father of Micah. A family graveside service has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Matt's memory can be made to the National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation which supports front line RCMP members and their families through traumatic events https://foundation.npf-fpn.com/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved