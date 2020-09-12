PANZER, MATTHEW LEON Died tragically on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the age of 40. Beloved son of Kathy and Danny. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Jessica and Heidi. Devoted uncle of Zachary and Zoë. Father of Micah. A family graveside service has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Matt's memory can be made to the National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation which supports front line RCMP members and their families through traumatic events https://foundation.npf-fpn.com/
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.