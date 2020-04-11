|
|
WALSH, MATTHEW SARSFIELD ALOYSIUS IGNATIUS Passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 after a lengthy illness with cancer. Matthew Walsh of Aurora was born in Montreal, Quebec on October 30, 1930. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Snooks Walsh. Loving father of Matthew Walsh and his family Michelle Palmer, Katharine Walsh and Abe Walsh. Kerrie Oates (husband Donald) and their family, Bobby and Lisa Oates. Brenda Glover (husband Jim) and their family, Lynn, Corey and Kelly Glover. Joanne Walsh and her partner, Ruth Peden. Valerie Plourde and her family, Daniel and Matthew Plourde. Great-grandfather of Damien Glover. Matthew was also deeply loved by Elizabeth's family Linda Millar (2013), Heather McKechnie (husband Jem) and Don Snooks (2015). He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Sean Millar, Sheil Millar, Arwen McKechnie and Carley McKechnie. Predeceased by his parents Matthew and Margaret (O'Connor) Walsh and by his brother Robert Walsh. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date once social distancing is not required. Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Transition York and condolences may be forwarded through peacefultransition.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020