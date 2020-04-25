SOBON, Matthew (Mickey) April 18, 2020, our family patriarch left us peacefully, with his first and only love for 68 years, Anne (nee Spiewak), at his side. Loving father to Linda, her husband Kevin, Brenda, Deborah. Judz to Valerie, Hilary, Joanna, Nicholas, Christine, Kelly. Great-grandpa to Chloe and Adelaide. Brother to his predeceased siblings, Stanley, Bill, Wanda, Lillian, Nancy, Jean. Brother-in-law to Julie, her husband Ramsay, Mary Spiewak and predeceased Marvin Spiewak. The talented musician, draftsman and handyman, left us with immense pride of his many accomplishments. This fun loving, spirited family man's memories will live forever in our hearts. We love you. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Donations to St. Joseph's Health Centre would be appreciated by the family. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.