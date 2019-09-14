TRINIER, MATTIA (nee BALSAMO) October 24, 1953 - September 11, 2019 Mattia passed away at home on September 11, 2019, surrounded by family. Loved by her husband, Carl, her children, Adam, Samantha and Matthew, her son-in-law, Henry and the rest of her family, friends and former students, she will be dearly missed. As a wife, mother, teacher and friend, Mattia was a caring and devoted presence who enriched countless lives. Her students are a testament to her love and devotion to teaching and for her children, she was the best teacher of all. She will be best remembered for her fierce loyalty, her selflessness in always putting others first, and, of course, her authentic Italian cooking. Her family would like to thank her dedicated care team at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and the Central East Local Health Integration Network. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 18th, at 2:30 p.m., at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home - Scarborough Chapel. Visitation will be held at the same location Tuesday, September 17th, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research or charity of your choice: donate.sunnybrook.ca/gord Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019