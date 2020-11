DOYLE, MAUD Peacefully at Seven Oaks Nursing Home on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 94. Cherished wife of the late Russell for over 63 years. Beloved mother of Beverleyann Burrows (the late Gord), Russell (Evelyn), Marylou Bird (Alistair) and Helen Scheinder (the late Dan). Proud grandmother of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca