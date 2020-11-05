MORRISON, MAUDE CAROLINE (nee PARKE) April 22, 1938 - November 1, 2020 With deepest regret, the family announces the passing of Maude Caroline Morrison on November 1, 2020, at the age of 82. She is survived by her daughter Brenda, son Ian, grandsons Kyle and Shawn, daughter-in-law Barb, and son-in-law Stuart. She is also survived by her brother Robert. Maude is predeceased by her siblings Vic, Ruby, Walter, and Pat (Ivan). Visitation will be held on Saturday November 7 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, with service starting at 1:30 p.m. the same day. Due to COVID-19 the number of attendees at the funeral service will be limited and by invitation only. The family invites all who wish to join them virtually through livestreaming, details can be found at rskane.ca
.