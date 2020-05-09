Maureen Agness Elizabeth TALLEY
1943 - 2020
TALLEY, Maureen Agness Elizabeth My Precious Maureen December 30, 1943 - April 27, 2020 In loving memory of Maureen Agnes Elizabeth McCarthy (nee Talley). Most precious wife to Michael McCarthy - married June 25, 2011. Beloved first child of Margaret (nee Cahoon) and Edward Stafford Talley (both deceased). Dearly loved big sister (in-law) to Jim Talley, Sheila (Bob) Robertson, Eileen (Russell) Sherlock, Cathy (Robert) Fillion, John (Diana deceased) (Brigitte) Talley and Michael (Catherine) Talley. Dear aunt/great-aunt to Nicole (nee Fillion)(Robert) Croskery (Justus, Faith, Fortitude, Hope, Charity), David Fillion (Emily), Andre (SheriLynn) Fillion, Gavin (Rachel) Robertson (Huxley, Florence (Fia)), Jennifer Robertson' Patrick (Michelle Phan) Robertson' Michael (Martha Garrett) Sherlock and Nicole Ruby. Step-mother to Kira McCarthy, Catherine Caza, Tim McCarthy and Emilia Dokuchayeva. Beloved sister-in-law to Mary Anne McCarthy and Paul Ewington (deceased), and Patrick McCarthy and his wife Kimberly McCarthy (Munro). Beloved great-aunt/aunt to Steven, Lauren and Megan, Lee Singleton, Christopher Ewington, and Sean Ewington and Logan and Zoe Smith. Maureen was cremated in a family ceremony. A memorial to celebrate Maureen's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Food Bank or the The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. "Mourned by many and loved by all."

Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
