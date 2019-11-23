BOURNE, MAUREEN ALANNA On Saturday, November 16, 2019, Maureen passed away after an extended illness with her husband and daughter by her side. Beloved wife of Danny for 42 years, loving mother to Alanna (Ben) Anderson and Nana to Sadie Rose and Charlie Maureen. Maureen joins her mother Phylis and father Fred in Heaven. As per Maureen's request, a private interment has taken place. The family would like to thank Maureen's team of caring doctors and staff at the Princess Margaret Hospital. Donations can be made to the Princess Margaret Hospital. Online condolences can be made to newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019