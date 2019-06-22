Suddenly, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in her 71st year. Maureen Whitfield, daughter of the late Jean Waddell (née Fraser). Loving mother of Amy and Scott Whitfield. Survived by her siblings Patricia and Jim; predeceased by sisters Karen and Wendy and brothers John and Gary. Friends are invited to join the family to share in memories of Maureen and light refreshments and fellowship at the Whelan Funeral Home, 515 Cooper St., Ottawa, on Sunday, June 23rd from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment to take place at Pleasant Park Cemetery, Toronto, [time and date to be determined]. Arrangements entrusted to The Whelan Funeral Home, Ottawa, Tel. 613-233-1488.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019