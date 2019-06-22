MAUREEN AMY WHITFIELD

  • "Dear Amy and Scott. I'm so sorry to hear of the sudden loss..."
    - Judy Blyth
  • "I am so sorry Amy and Scott. I know how much you loved her..."
    - Natalie Jung
  • "Dearest Amy, so sorry for your loss, our thoughts are with..."
Service Information
Whelan Funeral Home
515 Cooper Street
Ottawa, ON
K1R 5J1
(613)-233-1488
Obituary

Suddenly, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in her 71st year. Maureen Whitfield, daughter of the late Jean Waddell (née Fraser). Loving mother of Amy and Scott Whitfield. Survived by her siblings Patricia and Jim; predeceased by sisters Karen and Wendy and brothers John and Gary. Friends are invited to join the family to share in memories of Maureen and light refreshments and fellowship at the Whelan Funeral Home, 515 Cooper St., Ottawa, on Sunday, June 23rd from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment to take place at Pleasant Park Cemetery, Toronto, [time and date to be determined]. Arrangements entrusted to The Whelan Funeral Home, Ottawa, Tel. 613-233-1488.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019
