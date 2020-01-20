|
|
BUCK, MAUREEN June 25, 1927 - January 17, 2020 Gently in the night, Mom went to be with Dad. Those she loved most, son Michael, daughter Maureen, granddaughters Amanda (Alex), Melissa and great-grandson Elliot will miss her hugs and caring ways always, but are under strict instructions not to cry. Everything she touched was made beautiful and filled life with so much laughter and joy. Her family meant the world to her and she means the world to us.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 20, 2020