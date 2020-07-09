GREEN, Maureen Elizabeth (nee HAYES) February 13, 1929 - June 5, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maureen Elizabeth Green. She was a longtime enthusiastic volunteer at several Toronto hospitals. Loving wife to her late husband, Philip Green. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews, and longtime friends. Maureen is mourned by her caregivers, Treshana, Joy, Veta, Corrine and Jeane, and by the lawyers and staff of Legge & Legge, who are already missing her weekly visits to the office. A private cremation has taken place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store