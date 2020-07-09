1/
Maureen Elizabeth GREEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREEN, Maureen Elizabeth (nee HAYES) February 13, 1929 - June 5, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maureen Elizabeth Green. She was a longtime enthusiastic volunteer at several Toronto hospitals. Loving wife to her late husband, Philip Green. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews, and longtime friends. Maureen is mourned by her caregivers, Treshana, Joy, Veta, Corrine and Jeane, and by the lawyers and staff of Legge & Legge, who are already missing her weekly visits to the office. A private cremation has taken place.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved