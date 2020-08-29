MAUREEN LITTLEJOHN

Mr. Littlejohn and Melissa i would like to tell you how sad I am right now hearing that Maureen your wife and Melissa your mom has passed. I never really knew you well in my adult life but in my childhood you were all a presence that will never be forgotten. Peter and Maureen were super good friends of my parents Peter and Cathy Fitzpatrick and often times one family would entertain the other at their homes in Toronto until the Littlejohns made the dreaded drive to Ajax that seemed so many miles away. But still they traveled from house to house hosting cocktail parties, dinners and just afternoons for tea and coffee. Maureen was always vibrant, funny and just so darn beautiful. Melissa I remember when you and Amanda were born and hoping that one day I would be grown up enough to babysit you! I am thinking of you both, your children and grandchildren and believe that God will give you the strength to get by at this difficult time. Love and hug one another.



Love Joanne Fitzpatrick

joanne fitzpatrick

Friend