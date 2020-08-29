1/1
MAUREEN LITTLEJOHN
LITTLEJOHN, MAUREEN With profound sadness we announce the passing of Maureen Barbara Littlejohn (Taillon), at home on Saturday, August 22, 2020, as a result of rapidly developing brain cancer. She was 73 years old and about to celebrate her fifty-second wedding anniversary with her beloved husband Peter. Daughter of John "Dick" and Mary Taillon, loving mother to Melissa Hutchings and Amanda English, mother-in-law to Shawn Hutchings and Alex English, and devoted Nana and cheerleader to Nathan, Grace, Ellie, Peter, and Charlotte, Maureen was the centre of their family. She was the wise older sister to Jack Taillon (Frances), Margaret Paslawski (David), and Mariette Taillon (Stan Rowe). Maureen was also a dear aunt and cousin to many. In pursuing her many interests of reading, bridge, golf (the DD group), and theatre, and throughout her 24-year teaching career, Maureen touched the lives of so many people with her kindness, thoughtfulness, and love of entertaining. She was a longtime member of both the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Notorious Bridge Club for 45 years, and a dedicated community volunteer. Memorial donations may be made to the Transplant Program at the Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation (Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300) or Canadian Cancer Society (https://support.cancer.ca). In order to allow friends and family to properly honour Maureen's life, a memorial celebration will happen at a later date, but please share your memories at the online condolence at oshawafuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 28, 2020
Peter, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
I taught with Maureen at St. John the Evangelist until she retired. She was always a generous and helpful colleague to work with. I have wonderful memories of those years. My prayers are with all of you.
Cathy Hermetz
Coworker
August 27, 2020
We met 51 years ago and through those years we created a lifetime of memories. Together we celebrated the milestones and mourned the losses.We hold all these memories in our hearts.You were a kind and caring friend and we were blessed to have you in our lives. We will miss you.
Carol and Jack Cadan
Friend
August 26, 2020
Mr. Littlejohn and Melissa i would like to tell you how sad I am right now hearing that Maureen your wife and Melissa your mom has passed. I never really knew you well in my adult life but in my childhood you were all a presence that will never be forgotten. Peter and Maureen were super good friends of my parents Peter and Cathy Fitzpatrick and often times one family would entertain the other at their homes in Toronto until the Littlejohns made the dreaded drive to Ajax that seemed so many miles away. But still they traveled from house to house hosting cocktail parties, dinners and just afternoons for tea and coffee. Maureen was always vibrant, funny and just so darn beautiful. Melissa I remember when you and Amanda were born and hoping that one day I would be grown up enough to babysit you! I am thinking of you both, your children and grandchildren and believe that God will give you the strength to get by at this difficult time. Love and hug one another.

Love Joanne Fitzpatrick
joanne fitzpatrick
Friend
August 26, 2020
I have been truly blessed to call Maureen my dear friend. We taught across the hall from each other at St. John’s for 13 years. Her former students and parents still speak so highly of her! We found out that we had mutual
friends from our past lives both in the Maritimes and in a Montreal. We continued our friendship into our retirement years. We golfed, played bridge, attended 4th Line Theatre every summer, enjoyed Cinefest and get-togethers with old and new friends. She was kind, caring and generous. The love of her family and stories of her beautiful grandchildren over the years was something to treasure! To say I’m going to miss our sweet Maureen is an understatement. I am so grateful for the memories. I send much love to you, Peter, Melissa, Shaun, Alex, Nathan, Grace, Ellie, Peter and Charlotte and know that I am thinking of you all and will never, ever forget, dear Maureen. Bonnie Hughes
Bonnie Hughes
Friend
