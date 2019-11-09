Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAUREEN MARGARET NORRIS. View Sign Obituary

NORRIS, MAUREEN MARGARET (nee KYLE) Passed away peacefully in her sleep. Beloved wife of the late Bert Norris, much loved Mother of Sandra, Ken (Linda) and Kathryn. She will be lovingly missed by her sister Beryl Beatty, 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Maureen will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Maureen was a community-minded woman, master seamstress, was highly skilled in creative endeavors and had a great sense of humour. Most of all, she instilled strong values that have served us well. We want to thank our relatives who took the time to support us while Maureen was ill. The family wish to extend their gratitude to the staff at Streamway Villa in Cobourg, Ontario, for their kindness shown to Maureen. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at MacKechnie House, 173 Tremaine St., Cobourg, on Saturday, November 23rd, from 1 to 4 p.m. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation are welcome. Condolences received at

