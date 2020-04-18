MARSHALL, MAUREEN "MOLLY" Passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020, after a short illness surrounded by her beloved husband Ed, and their daughters. Molly was the kindest and most grateful soul, always thinking of others first with boundless empathy, and trying to help in any way she could. Molly was never judgmental and always looked on the bright side of everything. Born in Northern Ireland, her spirit was joyful and her blue Irish eyes sparkled. The love of her life was Ed and their happy, harmonious 70 year marriage was truly a love story; Mom finally agreeing to marry him after 3 years of weekly pleading! Dad said as soon as he set eyes on her he was besotted! Gratitude was Molly's middle name, and a day never passed that she did not declare appreciation for her life and family. MollyandEd (inseparable!) shared 60+ happy summers at Chandos Lake; friends and family always in abundant supply. Molly's four daughters were an enormous source of pride, and she adored listening to them laugh and enjoy together. She is survived by her daughters, their husbands, 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Mom lives on in her daughters: Maureen, Wendy, Colleen and Janice, and that in a sense is the definition of everlasting life. A Celebration of Molly's life will occur in the near future. In the meantime should you like to make a donation in her name, Ed has chosen Michael Garron Hospital, who has provided excellent service to both over the years.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.