NELDER, Maureen (Mo) December 19, 1945 - January 24, 2020 Passed quietly at Toronto General Hospital on January 24th after a long struggle with pulmonary fibrosis. Mo leaves behind her brother Robert (Peter) and numerous cousins in St. John's. Mo had a professional career as a Comptroller for a car parts company and after retirement did serious fundraising for hospitals in Florida where she was introduced to the Red Hatters. The Red Hatters then became her passion and she devoted many years in Florida and later in Toronto, organizing for them. She made many friends and will be greatly missed. A donation to Mo's favourite charity, Alamelu Children's Homes, through Canada Helps, would be appreciated. Mo's Red Hat sisters will be gathering together to celebrate her life. Special thanks to the wonderful team at TGH who cared for her so kindly. Thank you also to Caroline Crawford, Gord, Brian and Samantha, in many ways her chosen family, who have given her such strong support and love over the years. Cremation has already taken place.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020