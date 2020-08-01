McMECHAN, Maureen Newell (nee CROTHERS) March 7, 1937 – July 28, 2020 After thirty-two courageous days, with the care and love of her family, Maureen passed away peacefully at Bethell Hospice, Inglewood, Ontario. Loving wife of Alan (predeceased June, 2018), proud mother of Richard (Barb), David (Shelley) and Ruth (Leo). Grandma to Robert, Laura, Nolan, Owen, Rory and Patrick. Maureen was born and raised with her sister Eileen in Belfast, Northern Ireland. She will be greatly missed by her family, longtime best friend, Val Hurd and her extended family in Northern Ireland. Maureen and Alan met at a young age and embarked on a partnership in marriage on June 7, 1958. They were able to celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary together prior to Alan's death. In 1964, Alan was given the opportunity to work in Canada, and the two of them, bravely and adventurously moved to Etobicoke, along with two very young and rambunctious sons. Maureen stayed home and raised their children. She then ventured out and took a job, working at the Richview Public Library, where she worked for many happy years. Maureen was active in her church, St. Richard's Anglican and later St. Phillip's. Alan and Maureen took full advantage of their retirement and travelled to many destinations, including the Panama Canal, Germany, France, England, Scotland and Norway. Maureen was an avid tennis player and golfer and enjoyed her weekly women's golf league. Maureen had a green thumb and loved gardening and all the wildlife associated with a good garden, including the occasional errant squirrel. She was active in her community, both in Etobicoke and at Greenway Retirement Home, where she became an ambassador for new residents and ensured that they felt welcomed and at home. We will miss Mom but know that she and Dad have been reunited. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses, PSWs, and the many people we encountered in the Palliative Care Unit of the Brampton Civic Hospital, as well as Bethell Hospice for the incredible care they provided to Maureen. As a result of the current COVID restrictions, the family is having a private service and a memorial service will be organized at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Bethell Hospice in Inglewood, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com