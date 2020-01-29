|
SONES, Maureen Patricia Maureen Patricia Sones, on January 25, 2020 in her 98th year, said her final farewell surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Dublin, Ireland, on September 27, 1922. Upon the death of their young mother, Maureen and her two sisters Paddy and Joan grew up in a convent in Monaghan, Ireland. She joined the WRENS at the beginning of WWII. In 1952, along with her young son David, sister Paddy, brother-in-law Robert and their daughter Deirdre immigrated to Canada. Maureen met, fell in love and married Ben Sones. They added to their family a daughter, Maureen Elizabeth. Maureen began a new career as a dental assistant for 33 years and retired at age 72. She continued to volunteer at Credit Valley Hospital for 6 years. Her faith and church life were her foundation. Her joy, generosity and kindness were felt by everyone who knew her. Exuding positivity, no one was a stranger in her presence for long; never to be forgotten was her sassy sense of humour. We would like to thank Dr. Andrew Ng for all the many years of excellent care, palliative care team at Trillium Health Partners C Site, St. Peter's Hospital, with a special thanks to Dr. Taniguchi, Deborah, Aruna and all the staff. She was loved by David (Ellen), Maureen (Michael), grandchildren, Michael (Sarah), Sarah, Meridee, Benjamin, Aislinn and great-granddaughter Rae. Also including friends and family in Canada and abroad. Celebration of Life to take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Streetsville United Church, 274 Queen St. S., Mississauga, at 11 a.m. If anyone would like to donate in Maureen's name, please consider Streetsville United Church or the Canadian Wildlife Federation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020