PUGSLEY, Maureen Passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie, on Monday, August 26, 2019. Retired systems analyst at numerous Toronto based software houses, Summit B.S., Richter & Assoc. and Jonas & Errikson. Began as a keypuncher at Bell & Eatons. Looked for and saw the best in fellow employees. Mid-career worked from Montreal to London, Ontario and Eastern US seaboard locations. In her 50's, assisted Sandy Cove residents with their computer problems, as the "Saint of Sandy Cove". During working years, Maureen loved to get in "Cottage Condition" on Friday nights and then try to teach her husband Bill on Saturday how to catch the biggest fish. An avid and accomplished ice fisherman. Proud mother of her son David and daughter Krista. Much loved grandmother of Sarah and Sean. As others know, she leaves a large hole in friends and relatives lives. At peace now M.N.P. Special thanks to the ICU medical staff at Peterborough Regional Health Centre and most recently the ICU unit at RVH. There will be a Celebration of Life held at INNISFIL FUNERAL HOME (7910 Yonge St., Stroud), on Saturday, September 21st from 1–5 p.m. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 30, 2019