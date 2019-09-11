JONES, MAUREEN RITA (nee HARRON) At Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Maureen was the beloved wife of Gilbert Jones for nearly 62 years. Loving mother of Stephen Jones (Janice Maltby) and Mike (Bessie) Jones. Cherished grandma of Tanner and Joshua. Maureen will be remembered by her brother Bill Harron. Predeceased by her siblings Thomas Harron and Helen Gurr. She will be missed by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends will be received at the Mangan Funeral Home, 332 Osborne St., Beaverton, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Mangan Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment to be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations, in memory of Maureen, to Michelle Peplinskie Memorial Fund would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at manganfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 11, 2019