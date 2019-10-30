O'DOHERTY, Maureen Rose (nee O'HARE) March 31, 1944 - October 26, 2019 Peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Douglas, dearest mother to Timothy (Natalie), Tara (Jason) and Daniel (Monika). Special Nana to Katy, Aidan, Cara, Michael and Hanna. Visitation at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, Ontario, on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, followed by cremation, reception to follow. Special thanks to our incredible nurse Audrey and all staff at Credit Valley Hospital. Donations may be made to the . Donation cards are available at gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 30, 2019