CHICORLI, Maurice Peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital, on Friday, May 17, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Lillian Chicorli (nee Durette). Dear father of Gayle and her husband Doug Payne, Rodney and Tammie and her husband Stefano Cancelli and father-in-law of Marie. Dear brother of John, Walter, Mary, Mike, Bill, Eva, Nick, Norman, Nellie, Metro, Sr. Juliet, Ellen, Harry, Cornelia, Connie and Stella. Cherished Grandfather of Laura, Christian and Emily and Great-Grandfather of Theodore, Mackenzie and Cameron. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church, 2194 Kipling Avenue, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to William Osler Health System Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 19, 2019