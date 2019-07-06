MALINS, MAURICE DAVID Passed away in his 93rd year at home on June 30, 2019. He leaves behind his beloved wife Kay, just a month shy of their 68th wedding anniversary; his daughters Sheila Malins (Larry Cusimano) and Joan Malins-McCaw; and grandchildren Cameron, John Logan and Lucy McCaw. Maurice immigrated to Toronto from Ayr, Scotland in 1951 and was able to arrange for Kay to join him shortly thereafter. Often described as the life of the party, Maurice will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends both near and far. A huge thanks goes out to the staff at Hearthstone by the Bay for the care and compassion they gave Maurice over his last few years. As per Maurice's wishes, a small family gathering will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019