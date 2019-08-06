Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAURICE FREDRICK STEPHENSON. View Sign Obituary



STEPHENSON, MAURICE FREDRICK With his wife by his side, Maurice Fredrick Stephenson died at Hospital Ajijic, Mexico, on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the age of 82. Beloved husband and best friend of Avril Elizabeth-Anne. Loving Father and Step-father of Marcus Stephenson, Lisa Stephenson, Sarah Eisenbraun and Alexander Grigg. Cherished Grandpa of Taylor, Samantha, Cameron, Sydney and Aidan. Predeceased by his first wife, Georgina, his parents, Sarah and Fred Stephenson and his half-brother, John Kay. Maurice Fredrick Stephenson was born in Scarborough, Yorkshire, England, on November 30, 1936. He graduated from London City University, in England, in 1961, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He enjoyed a thriving and successful career with Esso Petroleum, Exxon, Suncor and Irving Oil. He was one of the first Engineers in Sarnia to build Nova. Later in his career, he formed his own company with a partner Scott Stephenson, working mostly with environmental assessments for Insurance. He was a member of the Rotary in Burlington, Sarnia, as well as Mexico, and won the "Paul Harris Fellow" International Award. He was a world traveller with his wife Avril, going on many adventures throughout the world. They travelled to India and Nepal, where they volunteered with Child Haven International, helping less fortunate children. They travelled to Thailand, Vietnam, Korea, Africa, Egypt, India, Nepal and Tibet. They have seen all of Europe, their most favourites, Italy and Turkey. They have travelled across the United States and Canada, including Alaska. Their passions for travel lead them to Mexico, where they happily retired together. Maurice suffered from Parkinson disease, but continued to beat the odds as a very active man. He was an avid reader, with a wealth of knowledge which he shared with his children and grandchildren. He had a great appreciation for a stimulating conversation. He was known and loved by many and we will all miss him. A Memorial visitation to celebrate Maurice will be held at the McKENZIE & BLUNDY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 431 Christina St. N., Sarnia, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, friends who wish, may send memorial donations to the Parkinson Society, 117-4500 Blake Rd., London, ON N6L 1G5. Messages of condolence and memories may be left at www.mckenzieblundy.com Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

