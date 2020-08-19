1/1
MAURICE HUGH (LEFTY) REID
1927 - 2020
REID, MAURICE HUGH (LEFTY) It is with great sadness, the family of M. H. Lefty Reid announce his passing peacefully, at his home at the age of 92, on August 15, 2020. Predeceased by his loving wife Evelyn (1994), dear friend Eloise O'Toole (2016), and his daughter Dale (2016) Lunau of Peterborough. Survived by his children, Janet (Reg) of London, Gary (Mona) of Calgary, Terry (Bev) of Guelph, and Scott of Marmora. Cherished grandfather to Stephanie, Jenn, Richard, Chris, Ryen, Evan, Michelle, Owen and Nicole Sierra, and great-grandfather to Megan, Jacob, Gabe and Evie. Fondly remembered by his friend and son-in-law Ray. Lefty was born in Leamington, Ontario, on September 25, 1927. He served RCAF 1946 as a Lance Corporal. He was the former Curator/Director - Hockey Hall of Fame Toronto Former Curator of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. Honoured member and instrumental contributor to the Peterborough Sports Hall of Fame. Family and friends will be received at ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 6:00-6:45 and 7:00-7:45 p.m. DUE TO COVID-19 REGULATIONS, visitors must schedule a time by selecting the Blue RSVP button under service details at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca or by calling 705-740-0444. Masks are mandatory. A Celebration of Lefty's Life will be held at Ashburnham Funeral Home on August 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Reservations for the Celebration are required as indicated above. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Peterborough Sports Hall of Fame would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
06:00 - 06:45 PM
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
AUG
21
Calling hours
07:00 - 07:45 PM
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 18, 2020
Lefty was a good neighbour and I enjoyed sitting and listening to his many stories of his life. He was also an excellent bridge player and we played at the same club for several years. May you rest in peace Lefty.
Betty and Don Andrews
Friend
