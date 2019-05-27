Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAURICE HUNTER WILSON. View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 View Map Obituary

WILSON, MAURICE HUNTER April 22, 1924 Burnbank, Scotland to May 24, 2019 Toronto, Canada Maurice Hunter Wilson passed away with much love and quality care at Sunnybrook Veterans Wing following his 95th birthday. Maurice is survived by his cherished wife of 69 years, Catherine (nee Calder) with whom they built a wonderful life with great family, friends, travel and special memories at their cottage in Haliburton. Maurice was a man of devout faith who will sadly be missed by his children John (Deb), Deborah (Steve), David (Heather) and grandchildren Scott (Dominique), Suzanne, Bruce (Kathryn), Derek, Rachel and Claire. He is also survived by his dedicated brother James (Marilyn) and the Calder Family. Maurice was predeceased by parents John and Mary and sister Margaret. Maurice touched many lives as a WWII Air Force Veteran, Metropolitan Toronto Police Staff Sergeant (retired 1989 after 45 service years), Past Master of St. John's Masonic Lodge and dedicated Church Elder. Visitation at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W., Thursday, May 30th 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with Masonic service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Bedford on Friday, May 31st followed by lunch reception. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sunnybrook Practice-Based Research Innovation www.



