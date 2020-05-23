DICKS, Maurice Lawrence Of Goderich (formerly Caledon East), left us quickly but peacefully in the comfort of Maitland Manor Long Term Care Residence on Saturday evening, May 16, 2020. Dad celebrated his 86th birthday on May 4th. Predeceased by his parents, sister Ethel and her husband Jack Ireland. Survived by sisters, Verna and the late Earl Soper, Maureen and Les Holloway. Dad was the loving and devoted husband to Sondra (Switzer) for almost 62 amazing years together. He was the cherished father to Paul (Rachel and Andrew, Matt) of Toronto, Kyle and Kelly (Jesse and Jamie) of Palgrave, Erin and Wayne Winson (Colleen and Abbey) of Georgetown and Lisa (Greg and Brent) of Alliston. To view Dad's complete obituary and to offer expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit the online tribute at www.falconerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.