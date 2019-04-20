Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAURICE MONTGOMERY. View Sign

MONTGOMERY, MAURICE Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, in his 86th year. Predeceased by his wife Joan (2010). Loving father of Michael (Maureen). Proud Grandpa of Kevin and Emily. Survived by his siblings Paddy and Bridget of Dublin, Ireland and Christy of Birmingham, England. He will be sadly missed by many friends and family in Toronto and Ireland. A visitation will be held at THE MCEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME, on Monday, April 22nd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 1148 Finch Ave., Pickering, ON, on Tuesday, April 23rd at 10:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Christ the King Cemetery, Markham, following the Funeral Mass.

