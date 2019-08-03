Maurice (Mo) WALKER

Obituary

WALKER, Maurice (Mo) Passed away peacefully at Georgian Manor with his family by his side on July 29, 2019. Loving husband of Yvonne for 68 years. Cherished father of Glynis (the late John) Burns, Bridget (Bill) Walker, Vicky (Stuart) Salt, Cynthia (the late Rick) McCallum and Stephen. Survived by brothers David (Enid) and John (Mavis). Predeceased by his siblings Bob, Ron, Brian and Joyce. Loving grandfather of Christopher, Erik, Vanessa, Kevin, Krystina, Stephanie and Brock, along with 11 great-grandchildren. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the or Georgian Manor Memory Care Unit would be appreciated. He will be deeply missed by all of his cherished friends and family. Arrangements entrusted to PENETANGUISHENE FUNERAL HOME (155 Main St., Penetanguishene).
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019
