BROOKS, Maurice William It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maurice William Brooks, at West Oak Village Long Term Care Facility, on March 19, 2019 at the age of 85. There will be a celebration of life at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME (445 St. Vincent Street, Barrie) on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada in memory of Maurice Brooks Senior are welcomed. Messages of condolence may be forwarded through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2019