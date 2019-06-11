Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAURICE WILLIAM CHILLINGWORTH. View Sign Obituary

CHILLINGWORTH, MAURICE WILLIAM Maurice passed away, following a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease, on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in his 90th year. Beloved by all, Maurice will be lovingly remembered by his wife Marion; his children James, Rob (Lisa), Tim (Charo), Paul (Nadine) and Simone (Rob); his grandchildren Brandon, Cassandra, Scott, Daniel, Erin, Melissa, Matthew, Maxwell, Ryan, Chantal, Justin snf Montgomery; great-grandson Grayson; and sisters-in-law Anne and Evelyn; as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister Joy and brothers James, Roy and Gerald, brother-in-law Ralph and sisters-in-law Bernice and Lachlene. Maurice grew up in Feltham, England and participated in the Berlin Airlift as a radio navigator during the post-war blockade of Berlin. He followed his family to Canada in 1950 and in 1958 married the love of his life, Marion Bell. He loved his cottage and had a passion for flying small planes. He also loved technology, eventually running a small software company. He was generous with his time, contributing many hours to Scouting Canada and Rotary Club and coached many house league hockey and soccer teams over the years. He was proud to be a founder of the Tri-Town Soccer League in Temiskaming, Ontario, which is still thriving today. A celebration of life will be held at the Thornhill Club, 7994 Yonge Street, Thornhill, Ontario, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday the 11th of June, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson Canada or a charity of your choice.

