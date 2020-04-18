GILLIES, MAURITA (MAURE) ELSIE December 4, 1932 – April 15, 2020 Maure passed in the early morning at Forest Heights Long Term Care, Kitchener, due to Alzheimer's and complications of COVID-19. Born in Bathurst, NB, to Riordon and Martha Cripps. She is survived by sister-in-law Anne Cripps, nephews Wayne, Ken, Jim and Pat and niece Debbie. She was predeceased by siblings Riordon, Ken, Marge and Joseph. Maure retired from the Toronto Star on January 1, 1998 after 25 years in various roles. She loved spending her winters in Florida and enjoyed writing letters, composing poetry and sending cards as a way of staying in touch. Her ability to keep in touch ended long before her thoughts of doing so. Cremation will take place. Condolences for the family and donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo, 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.