Home

POWERED BY

Services
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
Resources
More Obituaries for MAVIS MAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAVIS ARDAGH MAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAVIS ARDAGH MAY Obituary
MAY, MAVIS ARDAGH Born June 3, 1933 Our amazing Aunt passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020. She will be forever missed by her three nieces and nephews Carrol (Doug), Chris (John), Vicky (Don) and John (Kristina), her 13 great-nieces and nephews Shea, Dan, Lee, Adam, Mark, Lindsay, Nicole, Kirsten, Amanda, Garrett, Reed, Maxwell and Jet as well as 17 great-great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Ron and sister-in-law Jessie. Mavis had an incredible career at Bell Canada for over 40 plus years and was legendary amongst her colleagues there. A service will take place on February 1, 2020 at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road in Scarborough. Gathering begins at 10:00 a.m. with service at 11:00 a.m. followed by a light lunch and refreshments. Please join us to celebrate Mavis' life!
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAVIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -