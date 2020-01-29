|
|
MAY, MAVIS ARDAGH Born June 3, 1933 Our amazing Aunt passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020. She will be forever missed by her three nieces and nephews Carrol (Doug), Chris (John), Vicky (Don) and John (Kristina), her 13 great-nieces and nephews Shea, Dan, Lee, Adam, Mark, Lindsay, Nicole, Kirsten, Amanda, Garrett, Reed, Maxwell and Jet as well as 17 great-great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Ron and sister-in-law Jessie. Mavis had an incredible career at Bell Canada for over 40 plus years and was legendary amongst her colleagues there. A service will take place on February 1, 2020 at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road in Scarborough. Gathering begins at 10:00 a.m. with service at 11:00 a.m. followed by a light lunch and refreshments. Please join us to celebrate Mavis' life!
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020