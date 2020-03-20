Home

MAVIS DIANE GERGEN

GERGEN, MAVIS DIANE It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mavis, on March 12, 2020, after a lengthy illness under the loving and compassionate care of her home nursing team. Mavis was the beloved wife of Michael and was predeceased by her sisters Jean and Ruth and her brother William Patrick. She is survived by her sisters Barbara, Hazel and Dani and her dear sister-in-law Ann. She was adored by her many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and Verona her best friend since childhood. Mavis loved her family, her friends, good food and good conversation. She leaves us a legacy of love and compassion which we will cherish forever. Mavis was the kindest and gentlest of people, she will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2020
