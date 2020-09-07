POWELL, MAVIS ROSE Peacefully, at Riverwood Senior Living, Alliston, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the age of 93 years. Mavis Rose Powell, beloved wife of the late Gordon Ambrose. Loving mother of Stephen Bland (Dale) and Matthew Bland (Brenda) and step-mother of John Ambrose (Irene), Carole Ambrose and Mary Ambrose. Predeceased by her daughters, Heather and Elizabeth Bland and step-sons, Peter and Robert Ambrose. Dear nana of Christopher (Sheena), Mark (Courtney) and Morgan (Abby) and step-nana of Haydon. Great-nana of Olivia, Savannah, Lacey and Tucker. Funeral Service in the chapel of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Visitation from 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m. (Due to Covid-19 requirements, please call the funeral home at 905-722-3274 to confirm your attendance). Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com