EPP, Sr., MAX Passed away peacefully, on December 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lillian. Loving father of Lillian (Stuart), Max (Diane), Rosemary and Stephanie (Mark). Cherished grandfather of Gillian and Abigail, Elisha, Carly and Max, Zachary and Ethan. Great-grandfather to Matisyn. Max will be missed by many other family and friends. Family and Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home "Brampton Chapel", 52 Main Street South (Hwy. 10), Brampton, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 66A Main Street South, Brampton, at 10:30 a.m. Cremation to follow. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019