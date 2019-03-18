Maxie Ohad (Max) MURRAY

MURRAY, Maxie (Max) Ohad Passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, at Michael Garron Hospital, in his 77th year. He is survived by his brothers Ron (Gaye) and Norman (Chris), his sons, Gordon Maxie and John, and his many cousins, nephews and neices. The family thanks the staff in the palliative wing at Michael Garron Hospital for their gentle care in the past few weeks. His family will celebrate his life privately. Get ready St. Patrick.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 18, 2019
