PARÉ, MAXIME ANTOINE Left us gently, at the age of 62, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. He leaves behind his loving wife Kati and three children Alexander (21), Nicholas (19) and Olivia (17); his mother Eva Paré; brother François Paré (Susan); and many extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Antoinette Paré-Glur (Jean-Claude) (2015) and his father Antoine Paré, Q.C., (2002) from Montréal. Max was a perpetual student, having graduated from three universities; McGill ( B.Com , 1979), Sherbrooke (LL.B, 1982) and York (LL.M, 2003) and admitted to two Law Societies. He was a member of the Québec (1983-2019) and Ontario Bars (1997-2019). He practised law in Montréal until 1993, when he moved to Toronto. There, he met Kati, the love of his life, thanks to the deep friendship between their Hungarian grandmothers. Two months after they met, Max proposed and they soon had a happy, rambunctious family. In 1998, Max joined the Ontario Securities Commission, as a senior legal counsel for 20 years before being struck by cancer. He loved his job and was determined to defeat his disease and return to work. An avid cyclist with a passion for travel, Max had adventures yet to fulfill. The family sincerely thanks the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and related UHN hospitals for their dedicated medical care, but also for their genuine affection for Max and his family, particularly Drs. Pasic and Hanout and the transfusion centre nurses. Kind, patient, dearest Max will be forever missed by his family, friends and colleagues. A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 21 Markanna Drive, Scarborough, with a reception to follow at our home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. Published in the Toronto Star on May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

