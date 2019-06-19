LAYTON, MAXINE ANTOINETTE Passed away at the age of 80 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on June 10, 2019. Loving Wife of the late Michael. Beloved Mother of Mark Bentley (Marilyn) and Marshall Lee Andrew. Devoted Nana of Kayleigh, Tyler and Michelle. Cherished by her late Sister Jean Rossler. Will be missed greatly by Sister-in-law Francine Patchett, many cousins, extended family and friends. Maxine will be remembered for her talent of sewing drapery, her hour-long telephone conversations and the guidance she gave to her loved ones. Special thank you to Yolanda Richardson, Dr. Tarek Kazem and the palliative care unit at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line (Dundas/403), Oakville, (905-257-8822), on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. A memorial service will follow in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 19, 2019