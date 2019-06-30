MAXINE MA MEDCOF

Guest Book
Service Information
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON
M4R 1A8
(416)-489-8733
Obituary

MEDCOF, MAXINE MA Passed away peacefully in Toronto, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the age of 87. A dedicated wife for 40 years to the late John C. Medcof. She is predeceased by her twin brother Max and sister Shirley. Beloved mother to Tom and his wife Sandra. Cherished grandmother to Regan, Jadon and Hayley. Beloved aunt and great-aunt to her nephews and nieces and their children. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by extended family and friends. Visitation and services will be held at Morley Bedford on Wednesday, July 3rd, at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 30, 2019
