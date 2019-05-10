Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAXINE ODETTE TURTON. View Sign Obituary

TURTON, MAXINE ODETTE (nee DALEY) Passed away peacefully, on Friday, May 3, 2019 with family by her side at Montfort Hospital, Ottawa, ON, in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Ronald and brothers Kenneth, Irwin and John. Loving mother to Saundra (Larry) and Doug (Dawn). Dear Nana to Adam, Darren, Lindsay and Joanna and 8 great-grandchildren. At Maxine's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life and interment will follow at a later date. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, in lieu of flowers. Maxine will be remembered for her generous, kind and affectionate nature to all who knew her. Our family will love, cherish and miss her forever.

