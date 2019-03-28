PORTER, MAXWELL "MAX" Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Credit Valley Hospital at the age of 98. Predeceased by his beloved wife Myra and their son Paul. Loving father of Ann (Steve) Baird. Caring grandfather of Spencer and Grace. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St.). A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's on the Hill (998 Indian Rd., Mississauga). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Covenant House, Doctors Without Borders Canada or Scott Mission. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2019