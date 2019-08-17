STANFORD, Maxwell 1928 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Brampton at the age of 91. Loving husband to Hilda (nee Newell) for 66 years. Beloved father to Barry, Chris (Michelle) and Brian (Carol). Cherished grandfather to Megan, Todd, Philip, Nicole and Kristen. Maxwell will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. A celebration of Maxwell's life will be held at a later date. In memoriam, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada in Maxwell's memory.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019