KENNINGTON, MAY CLARK 1918 - 2019 It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of May on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Clark and the late F. Thomas Kennington. Dearly beloved mother of Larry and Elizabeth and Robert and Lisa. Beloved step-mother of Paul and Joanne, Anne and Fred, Nancy and Doug and Brian and Ray. Grandmother to 10 and great-grandmother to 15. Mrs. Clark Kennington will be resting at the "Scarborough Chapel" of McDougall & Brown Funeral Homes, 2900 Kingston Rd. (just east of St. Clair Ave. E.). Visitation on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 12 – 1 p.m. followed by funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAY CLARK KENNINGTON.
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2019