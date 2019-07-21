POERTNER, MAY JANE (nee LUMSDEN) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother on July 19, 2019, at the age of 90 years. May is now reunited with her dear husband Siegfried, parents Margaret and James Lumsden and Grandson Luke. She was the cherished mother of Ann (Arnie Shaw), Frank Poertner (Kim) and Peter Poertner (Lorna). May was the devoted grandmother of Matthew, Heather, Adam and Meagan and great-grandmother of Jada. May will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and friends. Friends will be received at the Scott Funeral Home "Brampton" Chapel, (289 Main Street North), on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the "Peel Suite" of Scott Funeral Home commencing at 2:30 p.m. Private cremation to follow. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the staff of Tall Pines Long Term Care Centre – "Wildfield" section, for all their care and compassion shown to May. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of May to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Words of comfort, shared stories, photos and memorial donations may be left for the family in May's online guest book at www.scottbrampton.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 21, 2019