LEGGETT, MAY On March 26, 2020, in her 97th year, at Hospice Simcoe in Barrie. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years, Jack, and her daughter, Sharon (David). Dear sister to Anne. Loving mother of Colin (Patricia). Adored grandmother of Vanessa (Ryan), Daniel (Katrina), Erin and Sean. Great-grandma of Nora. She will be so greatly missed. Donations to Hospice Simcoe (hospicesimcoe.ca) would be greatly appreciated. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020
