GILL, MAY LUCILLE (THOMPSON) Born November 27, 1921 in Davidson, Saskatchewan, the 6th of 14 children to Harry and Olivia Thompson. May went to be with her Jesus on March 16, 2019. May was the entirely devoted wife of Bev Gill for 75 years and leaves Bev temporarily until he joins her in Christ's presence. May loved Bev well through her devotion, acts of service, care and sacrifice. She was a doting and fiercely protective mother of Karen (Dr. Robert) Gillan, Tom (Denise Grimes) Gill and Ken (Anne Egan) Gill and loving grandmother of Pat (Holly) Merrin, Jeff (Erin Vant) Merrin, Kendra (Andrew) Howard, Caroline (Ben) Wright, Patrick (Leith) Gill, Drew (Suzanne) Gilmour, and Christian Gill. May loved her 14 great-grandchildren. She was the epitome of grace and love for others, hospitable and warm to all through her constant entertaining in her home, baking expertly, sewing, knitting, quilting and crocheting, including outfits for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May was a lover of God and her Lord Jesus Christ, completing biblical classes at McMaster University, honoring and obeying Him through her devotion to family, friends and church. She was a deaconess and very involved in the woman's Mission Circle for many years at Spring Garden Baptist Church in Willowdale. Most recently, she and Bev were members of Markham Baptist Church. May was involved with the Eastern Star as well. May will be greatly missed; but those of us who trust in Christ as our personal Savior, expect to be re-united with her. Visitation will be held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main Street N. (Markham Road) Markham on Friday, March 29th from 7-9 p.m. A second visitation will be held at Markham Baptist Church, 110 Church St, Markham on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 12 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

