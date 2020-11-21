SMART, MAY It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of May Smart on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Thompson House. May will be greatly missed by her family including children Helen (Tim), Linda (Frank), John (Suzanne), and by her grandchildren Ryan, Shannon, Brendan and Mark. She was predeceased by our father, Ernie Smart and her brother, Bobby Johnston. May has one surviving brother in Ireland, John Johnston. May's kind nature, generosity and positive spirit will be missed. Born on February 26, 1926 in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, May came to Canada over 60 years ago. May and Ernie met in Canada through the Irish community and lived in Scarborough for several decades, raising their family there. May was very involved in her community and spent countless hours volunteering her time to various organizations, including Iondale United Church where her and Ernie were long standing members. Special thanks to Brilla Boiser and all the staff at Thompson House who took extra special care of May. In light of current restrictions, a private family ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Thompson House, 1 Overland Drive, Toronto, ON M3C 2C2. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com