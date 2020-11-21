1/
MAY SMART
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MAY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMART, MAY It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of May Smart on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Thompson House. May will be greatly missed by her family including children Helen (Tim), Linda (Frank), John (Suzanne), and by her grandchildren Ryan, Shannon, Brendan and Mark. She was predeceased by our father, Ernie Smart and her brother, Bobby Johnston. May has one surviving brother in Ireland, John Johnston. May's kind nature, generosity and positive spirit will be missed. Born on February 26, 1926 in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, May came to Canada over 60 years ago. May and Ernie met in Canada through the Irish community and lived in Scarborough for several decades, raising their family there. May was very involved in her community and spent countless hours volunteering her time to various organizations, including Iondale United Church where her and Ernie were long standing members. Special thanks to Brilla Boiser and all the staff at Thompson House who took extra special care of May. In light of current restrictions, a private family ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Thompson House, 1 Overland Drive, Toronto, ON M3C 2C2. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited A.W. Miles Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved